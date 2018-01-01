Why is Inbox Grader FREE? What's in it for Freshworks?

It's simple. Most small businesses run their team operations: customer service, sales, marketing all on shared emails like contact@, sales@ etc. To gain the goodwill & mindshare of such small business owners, we invested in building free tools like inbox grader. Inbox grader is our little contribution to FREE TOOLS KIT available for SMBs & startups to improve their business email productivity in 2018.



Our hope is that, when the SMBs & startups grow & consider moving out of gmail, they will have a recall about Freshworks & will be willing to TRIAL our other product offerings. This is the business reason to make InboxGrader.com FREE FOREVER.